May 10, 2022

Where is the direction of the cyclone now in this district of the state with thunderstorm-rain forecast? – News18 Bangla

4 hours ago admin


Although the cyclone did not hit the state, there is a risk of disaster. Rain forecast in Kolkata due to thunderstorms. According to the meteorological department, it will continue to rain in South Bengal till Friday 7 rains in Kolkata till Thursday Heavy rains are expected in Howrah, East Midnapore, North and South 24 Parganas, Nadia. Heavy rains are expected in the coastal districts on Wednesday and Thursday Representative Image



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

Cyclone Asani Update: Frightening thunderstorms, fishermen banned from going to sea from tomorrow

3 mins ago admin

Latest Forecast for Heavy rain in South Bengal Rain thunderstorm in Kolkata | Heavy rains in 5 districts of South Bengal in the next two days! Big weather update for Kolkata in next 48 hours – News18 Bangla

16 mins ago admin

Cyclone Asani Update: Eyes are red! Where is the cyclone now? How much fear in Kolkata and the whole of West Bengal? Last minute update

20 mins ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Cyclone Asani Update: Frightening thunderstorms, fishermen banned from going to sea from tomorrow

3 mins ago admin

Latest Forecast for Heavy rain in South Bengal Rain thunderstorm in Kolkata | Heavy rains in 5 districts of South Bengal in the next two days! Big weather update for Kolkata in next 48 hours – News18 Bangla

16 mins ago admin

Cyclone Asani Update: Eyes are red! Where is the cyclone now? How much fear in Kolkata and the whole of West Bengal? Last minute update

20 mins ago admin

Storm-rain load shedding? Electricity will return quickly, keep these two numbers close at hand – News18 Bangla

28 mins ago admin

Sabyasachi Chakraborty: ‘Feluda’ in new role, do you know why Sabyasachi Chakraborty came to DYFI state office?

1 hour ago admin