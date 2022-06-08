Whether Mukul Roy will be dismissed as MLA or not, the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly can announce the final decision today – News18 Bangla

Abir Ghoshal, Kolkata: Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay will announce the final decision on Wednesday whether Mukul Roy’s MLA post will be dismissed under the anti-defection law.

After the assembly elections on June 11 last year, Mukul left the BJP and joined the Trinamool by going to the Trinamool Bhaban in Tapsia along the bypass. Leader of the Opposition Shuvendu Adhikari then appealed to the Speaker to dismiss his MLA post. However, Shuvendu Adhikari was not satisfied with the decision of the Speaker and approached the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court then referred the case back to the Calcutta High Court. A division bench of Calcutta High Court Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava and Rajarshi Bharadwaj had on April 11 asked the Speaker to reconsider the decision in the case seeking dismissal of Mukul Roy’s MLA post. Today, Speaker Biman Banerjee may announce the ‘reconsideration decision’ on Wednesday afternoon.

On February 11, Speaker Biman Banerjee announced his decision to retain the MLA post of Mukul Roy, who was elected on a BJP ticket and joined the Trinamool Congress. But a two-judge bench asked the speaker to take a decision on the press conference on June 11 last year, which was attended by BJP MLA Mukul Roy Trinamool as ‘evidence’.

Opposition leader Shuvendu Adhikari had filed a case in the Supreme Court seeking dismissal of Krishnanagar MLA. On the other hand, BJP MLA Ambika Roy had filed a case in the apex court seeking dismissal of Mukul’s post of PAC chairman. In March, a bench of the apex court comprising Justice Nageshwar Rao and Justice BR Gawai directed the Calcutta High Court to dispose of the case within a month. There are already several hearings in the assembly The Speaker listened to the statements of the lawyers of all the parties. In this context, Speaker Biman Banerjee can announce the final decision today. The final interest in the whole matter is in the political arena.

