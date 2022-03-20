While arguing with her husband a woman set fire on herself and attempted suicide at Behala | Husband-wife quarrel is extreme! The wife suddenly sat down in public … shocked the whole area! – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: There was a long quarrel, conversation in the high village. The people of the area did not understand in the slightest that it was going to take such a form even though it reached the ears of the people around. Allegedly, during the quarrel, the woman suddenly poured petrol on her body and set it on fire. Upon seeing him, the locals wrapped him in sackcloth and laid him on the ground. Police came to the spot. The woman’s husband was detained. The woman was sent to hospital for treatment.

It is known that the male partner is the husband of the woman. However, he already has another marriage. The woman, Soma, claimed that she was married to the man last October. The woman got married knowing that the man was married. The two started arguing on Sunday. The woman tried to commit suicide by setting fire to her body (Kolkata News).

It is learned that the woman publicly poured petrol on herself and set herself on fire. The incident took place at Behala Devdaru Phatak. Soma Singh is 32 years old. On that day, there was a quarrel with her husband in front of the field of Behala Devdaru Phatak (Kolkata News). According to eyewitnesses, the woman suddenly poured petrol on the bottle and set herself on fire.

However, the matter came under control due to the activities of a local youth. Seeing the woman burning, a local youth shouted and shouted at some people and then the fire was extinguished with a thick cloth. Locals rushed the injured woman to the hospital. When he called the police station, the police of Pornshree police station came to the spot. The police arrested the woman’s husband Uttam Gain. It is then known that he got married before Uttam Gain and later married Soma. And that is probably why there was unrest between the two for some time.

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: March 21, 2022, 00:35 IST

Tags: Behala, Kolkata News, Suicide Attempt