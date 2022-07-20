White and Blue Auto in Kolkata|| A blue-white auto started its north-south journey in the city, with Firhad himself in the driver’s seat

#Kolkata: Electric buses, autos are most useful in controlling pollution. So the blue-white auto journey has officially started in Kolkata. Currently, the new battery-powered eco-friendly auto has started its journey in Kolkata from Wednesday with only two blue-white autos. Transport Minister Firhad Hakim himself was in the driver’s seat.

Firhad Hakim said that these lithium battery powered autos are made in Haryana. The lithium battery is manufactured at Singur’s Himadri Chemical Factory. This new auto will provide more comfort in passenger transport than the previous auto. The back seat of this auto is slightly wider than the normal auto. As a result, auto travel is expected to be more comfortable than before.

Transport Minister Firhad Hakim said that two autos will run in the northern and southern parts of the city on an experimental basis. Then auto dealers in the city will send tenders to the manufacturer. Later the number of autos will gradually increase.

Published by:Shubhagata Dey First published: July 20, 2022, 18:49 IST

Tags: Firhad Hakim