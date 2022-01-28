Who are you to create new ethics? Trinamool Congress raises questions in party mouthpiece – News18 Bangla

Calcutta: In the party mouthpiece, the Trinamool Congress has given a message to the governor, ‘Who are you?’. An editorial report has been published in the party’s mouthpiece ‘Jago Bangla’. That is where it is mentioned (TMC-Governor).

Jago Bangla has written, “After independence, many governors have come to Bengal and got involved in debates. But they never violated constitutional boundaries. Didn’t forget that their position is actually rhetorical. Although they are constitutionally at the top, in fact the power is in the hands of the elected representatives He gave constitutional form to their decision. But the current governor of the state thinks he is probably the last word in the state. The lawyer mentioned the article of the constitution in words. But he never said exactly what Article 163 of the 1949 constitution says. In fact, there have been repeated questions about keeping the governorship intact. This post is a benefit of politicians’ retirement (TMC to move motion in Parliament against Bengal governor).

Trinamool Congress message addressed to the governor in the party mouthpiece

In general, no one wants to clash with the elected government. But the former BJP minister has in fact brought homework from Amit Shah to disturb the Bengali government. Forget that he does not have to be accountable to the people, he has to be elected representatives Even if they make mistakes, people will teach them Who are you to create a new ethic? “

Incidentally, the Trinamool Congress is on the verge of retaliation against Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. If all goes well, the Trinamool MPs may come up with a proposal in the next budget session to remove the governor. For that, a separate proposal may be brought from the grassroots of the parliament Yesterday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had a meeting with party MPs at Kalighat on Thursday. The main objective of the meeting was to decide the role of the party MPs in the next budget session The role of the governor was discussed at that meeting It has been decided that this time the MPs of the party will be active in the parliament demanding the removal of the governor.

According to the rules of procedure of the Parliament, this separate motion can be brought against the fault or negligence of a person holding a constitutional post like the Governor. Against Jagdeep Dhankhar, this time probably the same path will be taken by the Trinamool

