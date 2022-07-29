Who gave Arpita Mukherjee the gold pen and who is behind the gold conversion racket Beat gold! Not Perth, who gave the gold pen to Arpita? Pulling the ears to find out the head! – News18 Bangla

#Calcutta: Arpita’s flat from where the gold bar? Where did Arpita Mukherjee get the recovered gold pen? A sensational twist has come up in the preliminary investigation. According to ED sources, the bulk of the cash is converted into gold bars. And who helped in this work?

According to sources, as the investigation process progresses, it is becoming known that this gold convert is done through one of the heads of the smuggling ring. Such information has emerged in the hands of the ED. Now the search for the head of that circle has started.

Not only the gold convert, but even the salvaged gold pen came as a gift. That gold was given as a gift by the ‘trafficking circle head’. ED claims such indication in the investigation. According to the sources, the central investigation team got the contact link with the head of the gang from Arpita’s phone call details.

In the meantime, joint LIC of Perth and Arpita has been found. This new information came out today in the interrogation of Arpita by ED. It is known that the two have multiple joint LICs. Arpita gave information to ED.

Haridebpur in the south to Belgharia Rathtala in the north. Tal Tal gold recovered from Arpita Mukherjee’s flat. Gold bracelets, balas, bars from Kangana were not in ‘Apa’ collection! But where did so much gold come from? Why so much gold? Where to buy so much gold? That is the focus of ED’s questions today.

Arpita Mukhopadhyay broke down in tears while entering and exiting Joka ESI Hospital. Repeatedly said only one thing, “I can’t anymore.” It is becoming difficult for him to cope with this distressing mental pressure Sad face and bitter tears Today was Partha-Arpita’s physical examination Arpita cried while entering the hospital Actually it becomes difficult to handle him He did not want to get out of the car Read it once Then he was taken in a wheelchair

Talliganj, Rathtala, Nayabad – ED is finding flats one after another in the name of Arpita Mukherjee. According to sources, Arpita herself told the investigators that at least 12 to 15 flats are in her name Not only this, Arpita Mukherjee also told the investigators that she jointly owned several temporary properties with Partha Chatterjee.