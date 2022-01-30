Who is the artist behind the song “Raw Almond”? – News18 Bangla

January 30, 2022

Who is the artist behind the song "Raw Almond"?

#Birbhum: Thousands of advertising and marketing strategies! The melody of those vendors who come to ferry on the train or in the alleys of the neighborhood is like our lifelong nostalgia. Thousands of fancy strategies for thousands of products. And in the language of social media, such an innovation is now called ‘Viral’. In a blink of an eye, a young dancer from a far away village, starting from the peddler of the station, went viral.

Of course, no one knows him by this name, but one of his famous creations. The artist is the father of the song ‘Kacha Badam Viral Song’ which has been making waves on social media for over a month. When you scroll through Facebook, Instagram and all the other social media, the song of a nut seller is always floating. His innovative technique of selling nuts on bicycles has spread across the country in an instant. That song has been rapped, in different rhythms, the song has been used in various ways. But how many people know Bhuban Badyakar through his songs?

Bhubn Badyakar is a resident of Kuraljuri village in Laxminarayanpur, Birbhum. Bhuban, a father of three, runs a family by selling nuts. He composed this song (Kacha Badam Viral Song) while selling raw nuts. And as soon as that video was spread, his sales also increased.

Recently, Bhuvan has claimed the ownership of this song. The song has spread in different places but nowhere did the creator of the song and melody come to the fore. “My songs are playing everywhere on the internet, but I don’t get a penny for it,” he told a news conference. I want the rights to my songs and the dividends. ” Recently, Bhuvan has also approached the police.

