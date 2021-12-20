Who owns Kolkata Municipality? Counting of votes from Tuesday morning, keep an eye on News 18 Bangla – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The results of the Kolkata municipal elections were announced at midnight Counting for the results of 144 wards of 15 boroughs will start from 8 am (KMC Elections 2021). It will be clear by noon who will occupy the small red house And all the news of vote counting will be first on News18 Bangla page (KMC Elections 2021 Results)

The ruling Trinamool Congress has been far ahead of the opposition since the pre-election campaign. Opposition groups called for a boycott of the by-elections, but the Trinamool Congress claimed victory in the by-elections.

On the day of the counting, as on the day of the pre-poll, the police have put in place strict security measures at each counting center According to the State Election Commission, within a few hours of the counting of votes starting at 8 am, it will be clear who will be in charge of running the Kolkata municipality for the next five years.

Trinamool won the Kolkata municipal elections in 2015 unilaterally Six years ago, Trinamool won 114 seats in the Kolkata municipal elections The Left won 6 of the 15 seats BJP won seven seats The Congress got five seats, while the non-partisans had three seats However, later on, several city representatives from different parties joined the grassroots Therefore, the challenge of overcoming the result of Tuesday 2015 is in front of the Trinamool Because the strong board will occupy, no strong demand was heard in the face of any opposition