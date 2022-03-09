Whoever the party thinks will be given the responsibility of the municipality …

Abir Ghoshal, Kolkata: Discussions have started about who is going to sit in the top two posts of the municipality. Discussions have started about who will be the chairman and vice chairman. The final decision is being taken after discussions at the organizational level. Although the final decision will be made by the top leadership of the team. The majority of elected municipal members who will vote for them may be initially placed at the top level of the municipality. The experience of the concerned member will be seen (Trinamool Congress).

It will be seen how much skill everyone has to work with. Opinions of local MLAs and MPs will also be taken. No unrest or factionalism will be tolerated in getting or not getting the post. Women will also get importance in the post of chairman in council of municipalities. Many have already started applying through requests. At the end of the meeting at Nazrul Mancha, it was made clear that the party has all the information. So the team will finalize the right person. The work of those who will be in charge will also be monitored regularly.

According to Trinamool Congress sources, the list of names has already started being submitted to the top leaders of the party. The party’s top leadership has held meetings with district presidents in several places. A list of names has been sent on their behalf. On the other hand, MPs and local MLAs have also sent a list of names. The team will make the final decision after looking at all these lists. However, no matter who becomes chairman or vice chairman, his image must be transparent. The Trinamool Congress will see how experienced he is in running the municipality. At present, the state government has undertaken several projects in the Pur area of ​​the state. The main goal is to provide drinking water and drainage in the house. Everyone is keeping an eye on that so that it can be done quickly.

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar First published: March 09, 2022, 09:23 IST

Tags: TMC