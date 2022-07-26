Whose food cost more, who eat the cost of pull! Center to start survey across the country – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: How much do you eat throughout the day? How much money is needed for that month? Are you spending the rest of the income? The Union Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation has started a survey on all this. The last family consumption surveys were conducted in 2009 and 2011. Their work is to make family consuming index. Which is used in the GDP of the government. Creating an index by calculating people’s daily expenditure. From which an approximate calculation of the income of the citizens of the country comes.

Also Read: Crocodiles in Digha, Royal Bengal Tigers in Sundarbans and North Bengal Crossing…, Chief Minister Mamata warns the Center

Geeta Singh Rathore (Adl Director SDRD) said, this time they will go to every house in India and conduct a survey. They want to see if the consumption of food has increased with the increase in the price of food in these few years. An official Siddharth Gupta said that people are aware of the quantity of food since earlier. The middle class and the poor eat a little more during the day. As a result, the pressure on rice or wheat. 50 to 60 percent of people overeat. Because they need energy. The remaining 40 percent of people increased their food costs. They are health conscious. As a result, you reduce the amount of food and eat less calories. People in the village like to eat food made of rice. Because of this, people with low income eat a little more weight. gdp

Read more: Sonia in the ED office again in the National Herald case! The Congress protests are at their peak

Through this survey, the national immune system of people will be revealed. So very soon the surveyor will arrive at the door of your house to survey. There will be a pile of questions. Overall, food consumption in the country is slowly decreasing. But the cost of food has increased. In 2022, the survey will determine how much is being spent in any sector compared to the current income of people. Practical weight has not decreased or increased. But now all the citizens of the country are conscious about their food.

Published by:Uddalak B First published: July 26, 2022, 18:09 IST

Tags: India GDP