Why delay in giving two doses? District Governors in the face of Chief Secretary’s question – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Booster dosing has started The deadline has also passed Even then, in many districts of the state, about fifty percent of the population has not yet received two doses of corona vaccine (West Bengal Covid 19).

The district chiefs of several districts have to face tough questions from the state chief secretary himself on why the expected immunization target is not being met. On the same day, Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi held a virtual meeting with the district governors of all the districts to review and control the situation. Apart from the district magistrates, the meeting was also attended by the chief health officers of all the districts At that meeting, the Chief Secretary expressed concern over the slow pace of vaccination

Corona infections have increased the most in some parts of the district in the last seven days. Stricter restrictions have been suggested in areas where corona infections have increased over the past week.

Besides, it was also said in the meeting that there should be no relaxation in wearing a mask At the same time, it was suggested to emphasize on telemedicine for the treatment of corona sufferers

Corona infection has been on the rise in the last few days The number of victims is increasing alarmingly in Kolkata as well as in the districts In addition to the 24 parganas, districts like Howrah, Hooghly, West Burdwan, the administration’s concern is growing. The situation is also deteriorating in North Bengal In this situation, the state administration wants to speed up vaccination and break the chain of transmission by tightening restrictions.