Why did the CBI summon the ‘sick Kesht’? News18 Bangla – News18 Bangla

Why did the CBI summon the 'sick Kesht'?

#Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Mamata Banerjee supports Anubrata Mondal) stood by Anubrat Mandal with the CBI notice. The CBI has sent a notice to Anubrata Mondal for questioning in the probe into the post-poll violence case. Mamata Banerjee, however, alleged that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had summoned Anubrat for harassment as there was a pre-poll.

On the same day, the Trinamool’s Birbhum district president appealed to the Calcutta High Court seeking protection from the CBI. He assured the court that he was ready to help the Central Investigation Agency in any way possible Therefore, no strict action should be taken against him The case is likely to be heard in the High Court on Thursday

Following the notice, Anubrat Mandal, however, informed the CBI that he could not appear due to physical illness. Anubrat came to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata on the same day “My body is bad, today was the check-up date,” he said. According to hospital sources, he went to the Woodburn block of SSKM Hospital and sought the advice of doctors

On the same day, Mamata Banerjee raised her voice against sending a CBI notice to Anubrat while Netaji was addressing the Trinamool Congress in Indore. The Trinamool leader said, ‘Kesh Bechara is sick As soon as the vote comes, the activities of Omni CBI-ED will increase There is a vote in front of Birbhum, just sent a notice So that no one can open his mouth against BJP.

On the same day, the Chief Minister once again lashed out at the BJP and the central government for misusing central agencies like the ED and the CBI. “ED, CBI and money are the three gems of BJP,” he quipped.

News 18 Be the first to read breaking news in Bengali. There are daily fresh news, live updates of the news. Read the most reliable Bangla news on News18 Bangla website.

