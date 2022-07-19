“Why does BJP have to hold a meeting on July 21, what is there on that day?” BJP uncomfortable with the question of the court! – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Trinamool Congress does not want to make any mistake regarding the observance of Martyrs’ Day. In the meantime, BJP is uncomfortable in the court regarding the July 21 meeting. BJP is uncomfortable with the case regarding the permission to hold a meeting in Uluberia. Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya wants the state to know what kind of police arrangements have been made for July 21, how many people can come to the rally on that day. Not only this, the judge also questioned whether there would be any difficulty if the BJP was allowed to hold the meeting from 8 pm. The judge asked the BJP how many people are expected to come to their meeting that day? The court also wants to know in detail who will be present that day.

Read more- Millions of people are leaving the citizenship of this country! Indians want to stay abroad!

The court advised the BJP to hold the meeting on a day other than July 21. The matter will be heard again tomorrow. “The court wants the peace and comfort of the people to be maintained,” Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya commented on the political conflict between the two belligerents surrounding the July 21 meeting. Because of this, the decision to select the meeting day of BJP was questioned in the court.

“Why should the meeting be held on July 21? Is there any significance or significance to that day? What will be the problem if it is done on July 22 or 23?” Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya threw questions one after another to the BJP lawyer.

In reply, BJP’s lawyer said that this program has been fixed long ago. The development work of the Prime Minister will be promoted on that day. “The development of the Prime Minister can be promoted at will. Any day of the week you want. Had it been Rabindranath Tagore’s birthday, it would have been different,” the judge told the BJP lawyer.

Read more- Photo of Modi, Yogi in garbage truck! Dismissed from the job Uttar Pradesh cleaners!

“We have scheduled the program from 4 pm to 8 pm so that no other program is affected. Leaders are coming from Delhi. They have been invited. Our program will be limited to that area. The local villagers will come,” said the lawyer while pleading for the BJP.

In response to this statement, Justice Moushumi said, “How will the leaders go to that particular place in Howrah?” They have to go through Calcutta. How to cross Kolkata? Traffic has already been notified everywhere. The administration has specified an alternative route. They will not be taken down by air! Ask the leaders to come earlier or later on another day. Prime Minister’s development message can be given any other day.”

Published by:Madhurima Dutta First published: July 19, 2022, 19:04 IST

Tags: 21 July Rally, 21 July Sahid Dibas