Menu
Search
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Kolkata Updates

Why foot over bridge in Barasat station closed, why closed footover bridge? Demonstration at Barasat station kolkata

By: admin

Date:


Horoscope

The year will go well Work may be a little stressful, but it will be a good year There may be a gathering of guests in the family Give yourself a little time this year

Keep a cool head in the new year There may be some problem in the office This new year can be a conversation with a new person

Look at the body in the new year You can get pain in stomach pain New job opportunities may come Keep an eye on expenses

In the new year, there is the addition of love, affection and marriage Give yourself a little time You can go somewhere in front with the family

The office environment will be good in the new year If you can, talk less Stay away from secret enemies New job opportunities may come

In the new year, an old friend can come back to life This week has been fruitful for traders Students can expect good results

You can suffer from lack of confidence in the new year Meditate to get peace of mind. 3 Try to keep yourself away from immoral things.

Keep an eye on the body in the new year May suffer from cold, cough The time is good for teachers

In the new year, there is the addition of promotion in the workplace You can get involved in a dispute with a person who is the mother of the family

In the new year, you will get name, fame, prestige, all these today. Your mental and physical condition will remain positive this week.

If you are looking forward to a pleasant change in the new year, this week will be a great opportunity. You will have special interest in creative subjects like art, dance, literature, etc. The monotonous daily life will become lively. Enjoy meeting loved ones. The day is also good for the students. Hard work will not fail. Get great success at work. There is a possibility of financial gain.

Keep your eyes and ears open in the new year Beware of secret enemies You can buy a new house or car There may be a gathering of guests in the house





Source link

admin

See author's posts

Previous articleCID takes charge of investigation against a CBI investigating officer – News18 Bangla
Next articleWest Bengal weather forecast Rain Alert in South Bengal Thunderstorms with thunderstorms in Kolkata in a short time, mega update of the current weather – News18 Bangla
adminhttp://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

56-year-old scooter driver killed in bus mishap in Sodpur – News18 Bangla

admin -
#Sodpur: Gautam Guha, a 56-year-old businessman, was...

Pavlov’s superintendent fired for show-cause, face-to-face meeting – News18 Bangla

admin -
#Kolkata: Finally, on Tuesday afternoon, Ganesh Prasad in...

Pavlov Hospital: All year round on the same prescription! No ECG machine or oximeter Video: Inspection team is amazed seeing condition of...

admin -
Horoscope The year will go well Work may...

Sealdah Metro: Metro Rail is keen to run Sealdah Metro

admin -
Sealdah Metro: Metro Rail is keen to run...

Contact Us

To reach out to your target audience with advertisements as well as advertorials at a very reasonable rate on our site,write to us on [email protected] for details regarding rates and offers. Call us :- 6291968677/7278384015

THE TIMES OF BENGAL