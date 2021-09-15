Why leave the grassroots RSS? Allegations of infernal torture by stripping a young man naked in Tripura – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: He wanted to leave the RSS and join the grassroots Out of anger, a young RSS activist from Tripura was accused of stripping and beating the BJP. The seriously injured youth has already been brought to Kolkata and treated at SSKM Hospital by the Trinamool leadership. The young man named Sudip Dev was brought to Kolkata on the evening flight on the initiative of Abhishek Banerjee.

Trinamool alleges that the youth, identified as Sudip Dev, was associated with the RSS’s student wing in Tripura. He recently decided to join the grassroots Sudip was scheduled to join the grassroots on September 15 in the presence of Abhishek Banerjee in Agartala. However, the procession of Abhishek Banerjee had to be canceled as the police did not give permission

Allegedly, Sudip was picked up by BJP and RSS forces on Monday after learning that he would join the Trinamool Congress. Sudip 7 has alleged that he was brutally tortured while being detained It is alleged that the young man was kicked more than once in the genitals and anus in addition to the torture by stripping the needle naked. As a result, bleeding started from Sudip’s body

Sudip claims that he somehow escaped from where he was taken After that he walked a long way and got help from some local tribal people The Trinamool leadership of Tripura contacted Sudip after learning about the matter The incident was also reported to the party’s all-India general secretary Abhishek Banerjee

After learning about the matter, Abhishek also spoke to Sudip on the phone Since the victim was afraid to seek medical treatment from Tripura, Abhishek Banerjee brought him to Kolkata for treatment. Sudip reached Calcutta in the evening However, neither the BJP nor the RSS has yet responded to the incident