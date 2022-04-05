why number of govt buses are decreasing here are the truth behind it | Government buses are gradually decreasing on the road! But why? The real reason will surprise! – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Oil prices are not rising so government buses are falling on the road. Exciting statistics have come out. As you can see, there are 550 buses on the first trip of CSTC. Now 300 buses are getting off. 450 buses took off on CSTC second trip. Now 200 buses are getting off. Before the CTC, there were 250 buses on the first trip (Kolkata News | Bus Service). Now 100 buses are getting off on the first trip. There were 120 buses on the second trip of CTC. Now there are an average of 55 buses. As a result, buses do not match during office hours. Passengers are rushing to Kalgham to get the bus after 6 pm.

Read more: Will bus fares increase further? Letter of Petition from Bus-Minibus Coordinating Committee

At the moment CSTC has 11 depots. CTC has 12 depots. Every week 23 tankers of oil are required for bus operation. It is not possible to buy more than 10 tankers of oil with the money that comes from selling tickets (Kolkata News | Bus Service). At present, the corporation incurs other expenses from the salaries of the employees, but they have to raise money for car fuel by selling tickets. Government bus fares have not increased. Although fuel prices continue to rise.

Read more: The shop is burning, the baby’s crying is coming! What the policeman did after jumping is viral at the moment

Each depot is usually supplied with oil by tanker once a week. 1 tanker contains an average of 12000 liters of oil. Earlier, it used to cost around Tk 7-8.5 lakh to buy oil. Now the cost is about 12.05 to 13 lakh rupees. Even though the cost of buying oil has increased in one fell swoop, there is no income from ticket sales. Now that income has come down to about 14 lakh rupees. On Saturday and Sunday the income was 12-14 lakh rupees. Now that income has gone up to around 6 lakh rupees. As a result, government buses are reduced on the roads due to a kind of compulsion (Kolkata News | Bus Service). Harassment of passengers is increasing.

Transport Minister Firhad Hakim, however, said, “We have put down a sufficient number of buses on the road. The number of buses running is still running.” Of course not. Especially after evening, there is practically no bus on the road

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: April 05, 2022, 08:47 IST

Tags: Bus service, Kolkata News