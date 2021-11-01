Why Number of Private and Govt buses are less Know the reasons | Why is the number of public-private buses decreasing? You will be shocked to hear the ‘real reason’ behind the scenes! – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Fuel prices are constantly rising. The number of buses on the road (Kolkata News) is gradually decreasing to 7 The number of public and private buses is gradually decreasing to 6 It is learned that the money earned by running a bus every day, the amount of money spent on running the bus is increasing the loss to the bus owners. In this situation, the owners of private buses are demanding an increase in fares And government buses are leaving less from the depot.

According to the government bus service (Kolkata News), the government transport company CSTC used to land 500 to 550 buses on the first trip. Then 350 buses would land on the second trip. CTC 220 to 230 buses landed on the first trip. And 110 to 120 buses would land on the second trip. CSTC is unloading 400 buses there on the first trip. 160 to 200 buses per second trip. Again CTC 110 buses landed on the first trip. 70 buses landed on the second trip.

But what is the reason for lowering so few buses (Kolkata News)? According to the transport department, one tanker of oil is given to each depot every week. A tanker contains 12,000 liters of oil. The price of which was eight to eight and a half lakh rupees two and a half years ago. That has now risen to 12 lakh rupees.

As a result, the cost of a tanker of oil in a depot (Kolkata News) has increased by about three and a half to four lakh rupees. But the bus is not earning that income. As a result, there is no balance between income and expenditure. There are 12 CTC depots and 11 CSTC depots. As a result, 23 tankers are needed for 23 depots every week. In the current situation, it is not possible to consume more than 10 tankers of oil.

Earlier, the income of CSTC from Monday to Friday was Tk 28-30 lakh. Now it is decreasing to Tk 14-15 lakh. On Saturdays and Sundays it is Tk 6 lakh. As a result, the cost is increasing now. There is no income in that proportion. On the other hand, the situation of private bus owners is even worse. Because they have to bear the entire cost.

Tapan Bandopadhyay, general secretary of the Joint Council of Bus Syndicates, said, “We have been demanding bus fares for a long time. But we are not being listened to. In the current situation, it is no longer possible for us to run buses. . “