Why Sarada beneficiary, Alchemist brand ambassador Mithun is out of jail, questions Kunal – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Mithun Chakraborty held a meeting with MLAs at BJP’s Hastings office in Kolkata on Wednesday. And on the same day Trinamool leader Kunal Ghosh strongly attacked Mithun in a press conference. “Mithun Chakraborty has emerged again. He has talked about sister, brother, sister. He is a scandal about brother-sister relationship. He knowingly tried to oust him. He has created an example of Benazir. How many times will there be a vote?” ? This was voted a year ago. Then again voted.”

Mithun taunted Trinamool on the question of corruption, Kunal also hit Mithun on the same question. Sarada and Alchemist brought up the topic. Kunal claims, “Sardar’s beneficiary, Alchemist’s brand ambassador, was Mithun Chakraborty. He should be arrested. He knows how many assemblies, how many MPs. Actually, he wants to imply that he is all. Good luck.”

After this, Kunal again attacked the internal politics of BJP by raising the issue of Subvendu Adhikari. Said, “So did Delhi bring in Mithun to sideline Shuvendu. Opposition leader and guest artiste are pulling the strings.” Mithun claimed that 38 Trinamool MLAs are in touch with the BJP, so Kunal’s comment, “He is talking about fictitious numbers. He was brought in for BJP’s internal factionalism. How come Alchemist’s brand ambassador is out there? From the BJP’s opposition leader to its spokesperson, no one is acknowledging it. . This is not the old Mithun Chakraborty. This Mithun has betrayed the people of Bengal.”

Abir Ghosal

Published by:Uddalak B First published: July 27, 2022, 19:20 IST

Tags: Kunal Ghosh