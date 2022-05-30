Menu
Search
Monday, May 30, 2022
Kolkata Updates

Why Stress, Fertility Treatments and Menopause can enhance cardiac risks in womens

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

Date:

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is a leading cause of death worldwide for men and women. According to Dr. Ashima Bhelotkar, consultant CTVS/Heart Transplant, Fortis Hospital Anandapur that, although mortality rates have decreased due to early and advanced diagnosis, prevention, and cure, Ischemic Heart Disease (IHD) or CVD is rapidly increasing among women compared to men in India. The cardiovascular disease mortality and diseases burden ratio in women v/s men from 2000 to 2017 has increased from 0.64 to 0.72 for mortality and 0.58 to 0.63 for disease.

Cardiometabolic risk factors like menopause, BMI, diabetes, hypertension, tobacco, and periodontal infections have increased more rapidly among women in India. According to a report by American Heart Association in 2000, 70 percent of women develop cardiovascular diseases after menopause, and 30 percent develop osteoporosis.

While cardiovascular diseases are more prevalent among men than women, the situation changes after menopause in women. The most probable reason behind this is the loss of the cardioprotective effect of estrogen, which is slowly downturned in women after menopause. As this hormonal protection is weaned thin, it creates a significant impact on women’s lipid (fat) metabolism that can, in turn, increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

Menopause is a significant milestone in any woman’s health. While it does not cause cardiovascular diseases, it can increase the risk of blood pressure, poor lipid metabolism, diabetes, and heart conditions. Also, lifestyle habits like smoking and alcohol can catch up during this age group. However, the two most important reasons heart issues prove fatal in women are due to late diagnosis and increased severity of the disease.

The best way to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease is regular exercise and a balanced diet—some other tips to help women stay on track by following the tips, such as, not smoking or drinking too much alcohol, getting eight hours of quality sleep every night, managing stress levels by engaging in hobbies that one enjoy, being physically active with a good mix of aerobics and cardio, going for regular health check-ups every six months, even if one is healthy, checking blood pressure and cholesterol every month, taking all prescribed medications regularly as advised, making healthy lifestyle changes, even if one feels that it is too late.

In conclusion, a healthy heart is essential for overall well-being and health. That is why adopting a healthy lifestyle can effectively reduce the risk of a heart attack. Even if a person has suffered a heart attack, changing lifestyle habits can make a huge difference.

Mahiyan Chakrabarti

See author's posts

Previous articleStorm-rain forecast in South Bengal today, will the heat decrease a bit in the next few days? – News18 Bangla
Next articleWest Beengal Weather Update: Chance of thunderstorm in Kolkata in the afternoon! Big weather update for the state
Mahiyan Chakrabarti

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

dead body found in a pump house in kasba – News18 Bangla

admin -
#Kolkata: A group of youngsters rushed to...

TMC Jagdeep Dhankhar: ‘Abhishek’s remarks are not contempt of court’ Trinamool MLA sings against Governor

admin -
Kolkata: 'The governor is constantly insulting the...

CBI search in SSC office, recover hard disk, documents, files – News18 Bangla

admin -
#Kolkata: This is the first time...

Top Bangla News Headlines: Top headlines of the morning with selected news at a glance

admin -
Top Bangla News Headlines: Top headlines of the...

Contact Us

To reach out to your target audience with advertisements as well as advertorials at a very reasonable rate on our site,write to us on [email protected] for details regarding rates and offers. Call us :- 6291968677/7278384015