Why Stress, Fertility Treatments and Menopause can enhance cardiac risks in womens

Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is a leading cause of death worldwide for men and women. Although mortality rates have decreased due to early and advanced diagnosis, prevention, and cure, Ischemic Heart Disease (IHD) or CVD is rapidly increasing among women compared to men in India. The cardiovascular disease mortality and diseases burden ratio in women v/s men from 2000 to 2017 has increased from 0.64 to 0.72 for mortality and 0.58 to 0.63 for disease.

Cardiometabolic risk factors like menopause, BMI, diabetes, hypertension, tobacco, and periodontal infections have increased more rapidly among women in India. According to a report by American Heart Association in 2000, 70 percent of women develop cardiovascular diseases after menopause, and 30 percent develop osteoporosis.

While cardiovascular diseases are more prevalent among men than women, the situation changes after menopause in women. The most probable reason behind this is the loss of the cardioprotective effect of estrogen, which is slowly downturned in women after menopause. As this hormonal protection is weaned thin, it creates a significant impact on women’s lipid (fat) metabolism that can, in turn, increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

Menopause is a significant milestone in any woman’s health. While it does not cause cardiovascular diseases, it can increase the risk of blood pressure, poor lipid metabolism, diabetes, and heart conditions. Also, lifestyle habits like smoking and alcohol can catch up during this age group. However, the two most important reasons heart issues prove fatal in women are due to late diagnosis and increased severity of the disease.

The best way to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease is regular exercise and a balanced diet—some other tips to help women stay on track by following the tips, such as, not smoking or drinking too much alcohol, getting eight hours of quality sleep every night, managing stress levels by engaging in hobbies that one enjoy, being physically active with a good mix of aerobics and cardio, going for regular health check-ups every six months, even if one is healthy, checking blood pressure and cholesterol every month, taking all prescribed medications regularly as advised, making healthy lifestyle changes, even if one feels that it is too late.

In conclusion, a healthy heart is essential for overall well-being and health. That is why adopting a healthy lifestyle can effectively reduce the risk of a heart attack. Even if a person has suffered a heart attack, changing lifestyle habits can make a huge difference.