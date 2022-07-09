Why the Chief Minister inaugurated the Sealdah Metro in North Bengal? Questions Firhad – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Why the official inauguration of Sealdah Metro when the Chief Minister is in North Bengal? Trinamool leader and state transport minister Firhad Hakim sees the political conspiracy. Firhad alleges that the central government is doing rude politics.

The Sealdah metro station is scheduled to be inaugurated on Monday, July 11 But at that time, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be in North Bengal to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new GTA board.

Firhad Hakim said, ‘The people of Bengal cannot be fooled in this way. The people of Bengal know that the whole plan from Metro expansion is the brainchild of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. When the Railway Board also gave clearance for this project, Mamata Banerjee was the Railway Minister. Has been collaborating with Metro all the time. We have run into the problems that have been created step by step, including giving land, even in the case of Boubazar. Collaborated on how to solve the problem. We have made arrangements so that there is no difficulty in the work. Besides, the Chief Minister has instructed me to waive more than Tk 700 crore for land in various metro projects alone. KMDA land has been given to Metro free of cost on the instructions of the Chief Minister. Even after that this rudeness. When there will be no Chief Minister, they will inaugurate it with this excuse.

Angry Firhad Hakim said, ‘The Chief Minister is not eager to go to your inauguration. The Department of Transportation has developed a transport plan for the successful operation of all these metro trains. People will not come just by running the metro. If there is no coordination between the center and the state, how will they work for the people? Just violence! Development is not for the state, not for the people, only for the party, for the BJP.

Incidentally, Union Minister Smriti Irani said that the Sealdah Metro will be inaugurated Local MPs and people’s representatives will also be invited, Metro authorities said However, it is not yet clear whether anyone else will apply on behalf of the state