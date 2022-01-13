Why the number is decreasing Know the reasons behind it | What is the real truth? Learn more … – News18 Bangla

Rahul Chattopadhyay, general secretary of the All Bengal Bus Minibus Coordinating Association, said, “Every day we get reports of bus stops (Bengal Long Distance Bus Service) from different parts of the state.” The owners’ backs are against the wall. It is not possible to run like this. ”On the other hand, the condition of bus owners in North Bengal is bad. Because the number of tourists has decreased due to corona. Secondly, bus passengers from Siliguri, Balurghat, Malda to Kolkata, Digha, Burdwan, Durgapur, Kharagpur, Asansol are not coming. As a result, the bus was stopped for the time being after traveling for some time with empty seats. Report: Abir Ghoshal. Photo: Symbolic image.