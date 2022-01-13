January 13, 2022

Why the number is decreasing Know the reasons behind it | What is the real truth? Learn more … – News18 Bangla

12 mins ago admin


Rahul Chattopadhyay, general secretary of the All Bengal Bus Minibus Coordinating Association, said, “Every day we get reports of bus stops (Bengal Long Distance Bus Service) from different parts of the state.” The owners’ backs are against the wall. It is not possible to run like this. ”On the other hand, the condition of bus owners in North Bengal is bad. Because the number of tourists has decreased due to corona. Secondly, bus passengers from Siliguri, Balurghat, Malda to Kolkata, Digha, Burdwan, Durgapur, Kharagpur, Asansol are not coming. As a result, the bus was stopped for the time being after traveling for some time with empty seats. Report: Abir Ghoshal. Photo: Symbolic image.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

600 baskets going every day! The state is sending healing fruits from this shop in Barabazar – News18 Bangla

5 mins ago admin

Rain forecast today! Will the temperature drop over the weekend? Meteorological Department – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin

Coronavirs Third Wave: New model Abhishek Banerjee to stop Coronavirs

9 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

600 baskets going every day! The state is sending healing fruits from this shop in Barabazar – News18 Bangla

5 mins ago admin

Why the number is decreasing Know the reasons behind it | What is the real truth? Learn more … – News18 Bangla

12 mins ago admin

Rain forecast today! Will the temperature drop over the weekend? Meteorological Department – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin

Coronavirs Third Wave: New model Abhishek Banerjee to stop Coronavirs

9 hours ago admin

Net Set Go: What is the trending news on social media?

10 hours ago admin