Why the report was not submitted? SSC Chairman appeared in the High Court and explained – News18 Bangla



#Kolkata: The data room is in the hands of CBI SSC officials are not allowed to enter there There are also problems with the company’s server 6 That is why the report could not be submitted to the Calcutta High Court in the case of recruitment of geography teachers in class IX and X despite the order of the court. SSC chairman Rajasekhara Mantha made the demand while appearing in the court of Justice Rajasekhara Mantha in the Calcutta High Court on the same day.

The SSC chairman told the High Court on the same day, “Our data room is in the hands of CBI.” It is not possible for us to report only if we are allowed to enter Hard disk and software would have to be reinstalled We have two UPS6 One of which is not working 7 has to work through the second UPS One of the three servers is not working properly We do not understand how serious the problem with this server is. IBM’s engineer will come and fix them. ‘

On June 22, Justice Rajasekhara Mantha directed the SSC chairman to appear before the court for non-submission of report in the corruption case regarding appointment of teachers in class IX and X. As per that instruction, SSC chairman Siddharth Majumder 7 appeared in the court today

“My clients were at the top of the waiting list,” said Atarup Banerjee, a lawyer for the plaintiffs. By depriving them, many backward people have been appointed as ninth-tenth class teachers in geography. The court therefore seeks a report from the SSC. The SSC chairman was summoned as he could not pay it.

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: June 24, 2022, 17:45 IST

Tags: Calcutta High Court, SSC