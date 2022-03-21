Why World Bengali logo on school uniform? Public interest litigation filed in High Court – News18 Bangla
#Kolkata: Why will the school uniform have the logo of World Bengal? The student body AISF on Monday filed a case in the Calcutta High Court challenging the state government’s decision. The lawsuit was filed on the question of why the students’ uniforms should have the logo of Biswa Bangla instead of the school batch.
The plaintiffs have argued that the World Bangla logo is used in the marketing of various products of the state government. The plaintiffs have raised the question as to why the school uniform should have this logo
It may be mentioned here that a few days ago, the State School Education Department issued a notification stating that the color of uniforms will be the same in the state government and government aided schools. All school uniforms will be navy blue and white The logo of World Bengal 8 can be seen on the school uniform That logo is the Government of West Bengal’s own
Opposition groups called for the beleagured PM to resign, saying that the decision to change the color of his school uniform to blue and white and to have the World Bengal logo on it has been criticized by the opposition. Before leaving for Delhi on Monday, BJP’s all-India co-president Dilip Ghosh alleged that the Center was financing the scheme under which the state government provides uniforms to school children. Dilip Ghosh also complained that politics is being done with school children
