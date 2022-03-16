Wife found boyfriend husband, savior High Court! The judge threatened the girl’s family

Kolkata: This is like the love story of Mughal-i-Azam. The victory of love by breaking the twists of hundreds of regimes. The wall of obstacles flew like a straw near the pair of love. Love from identity and love from love after that. And finally, legal marriage without the consent of the family. Although the boy’s family accepted the marriage, the girl’s family objected from the beginning.

The daughter’s family became a thorn in the happy side of the newlyweds One day, the girl’s family members forcibly took her away from her father-in-law’s house But the husband is desperate to get his wife back On Wednesday, the four hands joined the courtroom again and the emotional barrier was broken. The husband started his service as soon as his sick wife fainted in the court Justice Rajasekhara Mantha reprimanded the girl’s family after seeing such pictures of husband and wife in the court.

Incident 7 in the 13th session of the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday The girl is Rahmatunnesa Khatun, a resident of Katwa Thana area of ​​East Burdwan The son is Ashiq Ali, a resident of Murshidabad district Ashik’s lawyer Jyoti Prakash Chattopadhyay said the couple got married on December 29, 2021 in accordance with the Muslim Shariat-Registry. They were living happily But the family members took the girl away after beating her No communication was allowed The husband was forced to get his wife back and lodged a written complaint with Katwa police station on January 17, 2022

At the same time he asked his wife to return But police incompetence has not happened so far Today, Justice Rajasekhara Mantha joined hands again. So that she does not have to go back to her lover-husband Ashiq Ali But no Rahmatunnesa-Ashik Ali could not accept from the heart Katwa police produced Rahmatunnesa on Wednesday on a court order Ashiq Ali was also present along with the lawyer In a packed courtroom, Rahmatunnesa asked the judge if she wanted to get her husband back But Rahmatunnesa hesitated to answer the question

Justice 6 reassured Rahmatunnesa After that Rahmatunnesa filed a petition to return to her husband Justice Rajasekhara Mantha ordered the four hands to unite again in the court room. As soon as the four hands became one, Rahmatunnesa fell on her husband’s lap Because he was physically ill He was rescued and taken to Calcutta High Court Medical Center On the advice of a doctor, Ashiq Ali did everything from giving Rahmatunnesa saline water to washing his hands and face. Today, on Wednesday afternoon, they will start the family again

