wifes deadbody rescued in perished manner after husbands body rescued in the same way in garfa kolkata – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The rotting body of the mother is lying on the side bed, the boy is lying next to her. This scene seems to have become a common occurrence in the city of Kolkata. Several bodies have been recovered in the same manner in the last six months. Somewhere in the body of dead son and daughter is the mother, somewhere again in the body of mother and father is the son or daughter (Perished Deadbody Rescued In Kolkata).

The skeletal remains of 60-year-old Sangram Dey were recovered from KP Roy Lane’s house at Garfar 32 on November 22 last year. On Monday, the rotten body of his wife Aruna Dey was recovered from the house (Perished Deadbody Rescued In Kolkata). 6-year-old Aruna Dey had been ill for a long time. After the death of her husband, the people of the area kept inquiring. Son Kaushik (40) is mentally unbalanced. Needless to say, the overall situation of the family was very bad.

Read more: Questions on the behavior of women ministers, the governor said to call a meeting in three days! Rejected speaker

Locals claim that Sangram De kept in touch with everyone while he was alive. After his death, no one in his house kept in touch with the neighbors. The lights were not on in the house for the last 7-8 days, the doors and windows were closed. On Tuesday morning, the locals called and informed the police without getting any response. Police came and broke down the door and entered the house and recovered Aruna’s body.

Read more: Husband’s body in bed, wife imprisoned in the house! Police arrested the wife, a fatal incident in Chakraberia

Police believe Aruna’s body was found about three days ago. Police of Garfa police station recovered the body and sent it to the hospital for autopsy. It is learned that the boy Kaushik fell unconscious in the bed next to him. He did not have the power to get out of bed or to tell anyone. Police rescued him and sent him to SSKM Hospital for treatment. Two rotting corpses were found in the same house five months apart.

Published by:Rukmini Mazumder First published: March 08, 2022, 23:58 IST

Tags: Kolkata