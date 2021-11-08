will be conducted on 21 and 21 April 2022 | Industry is the goal! Mamata Banerjee Government Organizes World Bangla Trade Conference Again After Two Years – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The Biswa Bangla Global Summit is going to be held in the state next year at the beginning of the Bengali New Year. The Biswa Bangla Global Summit will be held on April 21 and 22. The conference will be held at Milon Mela premises or Bishwa Bangla Convention Center. According to state government sources, a special committee has been formed in this regard. Apart from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Chief Secretary Harikrishna Dwivedi is also on the committee. Sources said that the industrialists will be informed about the World Trade Summit soon.

This industry conference was closed for two years The Biswa Bangla Global Summit is going to be held in Kolkata again. The conference will run for two days on April 20 and 21 to attract industrial investment in the state. The state government has not been able to hold a trade conference in Corona for the last two years. This time the incidence of corona is much less. And so the investment meeting is being held in April to attract investment in the state. If the conference is held in January of other years. This time it is the end of April after the Bengali New Year.

Read more: ‘Mamata poor girl, let her get up!’ Perth opened the memory leap in memory of Subrata

Besides, according to government sources, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will travel abroad to highlight the state’s industry-friendly environment. You can also do road shows there. Besides, the government has proposed to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to go abroad for a road show on the state’s industry-friendly environment. The governor also agreed to the proposal.

Every year local and foreign industrialists, prominent investors, entrepreneurs attend this industry conference. The state highlights the industrial-friendly situation of the state to the industrialists. The government briefed the delegates at home and abroad on how Bengal has progressed from other states in terms of development.

Read more: Tathagata Roy is just a member of the party, Sukant ignores the senior leader by putting Dilip next to him

The industrialists are happy to see the industry-friendly situation in Bengal over the last few years. Also interested in investing in Bengal. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the industry conference was a great success. The way in which the industrial sector at home and abroad has come forward is very important. This time the state government has taken a plan to make the trade conference bigger. Because, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (CM Mamata Banerjee) has already said, the current target of the government is ‘industry’.