will be taking oath today as MLA in West Bengal Assembly | Mamata Banerjee and co-winners to be sworn in as MLAs today – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be sworn in as an MLA in the Assembly today. Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will administer oath to the MLA of Bhabanipur. Besides, the newly elected MLAs of Jangipur and Samsherganj, the other two centers of the state, will also take oath. The Governor will read out the oath of three Trinamool Congress MLAs.

It was first decided that the swearing-in ceremony would be held at 11:45 am. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at 2 pm at the request of the state parliamentary office. There have been multiple exercises over the last few days on when, when and where the oath will be taken. In the end, it was decided that the governor would read the oath.

Incidentally, according to the customary rules, the oath of office of the legislators should be read by the protem speaker or speakers. However, this right is in the hands of the governor Mamata Banerjee is taking oath as the newly elected MLA at the beginning of the mother’s party.

According to the source, the oath will be taken after seeing the auspicious time on Thursday. Besides Mamata Banerjee, the two Trinamool MLAs who have won these two seats in Samsherganj and Jangipur are expected to take oath after Mamata Banerjee on the same day.

Incidentally, a message was sent from the Raj Bhavan to the Secretariat of the Legislative Assembly. The message said that from now on, the elected legislators will be sworn in by the governor. If he wins the general election of Lok Sabha or Vidhan Sabha, the Protem Speaker administers the oath to the MPs and MLAs. But constitutionally, the President is responsible for administering the oath of office to the MPs in the Lok Sabha.

In the case of the state assembly, the governor of the state performs that duty. However, in each case, the President or the Governor assigns the responsibility of swearing in the MPs and MLAs to his nominee. In the case of general elections, the President or the Governor assigns that responsibility to the Protem Speakers. And if he wins the by-election, that responsibility is given to the Speaker in the case of Lok Sabha. In the case of the Legislative Assembly, the Governor assigns that responsibility to the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly concerned.

According to Raj Bhavan sources, the governor wants to keep that responsibility in his own hands. That is why the final decision was not announced at first, according to the Assembly Secretariat. According to sources, a message sent to the Legislative Assembly from Raj Bhavan said that the right given to the Speaker by the Governor to take oath under Article 16 of the Constitution would be revoked.

There are only four working days in the assembly this week. Yesterday is a holiday due to mahalaya. Apart from Monday and Tuesday, the assembly is open today, Thursday and Friday. Only then will the Pujo holiday begin. So on Monday, the Assembly-Raj Bhavan discussed the issue and finalized the day for the swearing in of the three MLAs, including the Chief Minister. The festive season has begun. Yesterday was Wednesday mahalaya. After that, at the beginning of the mother’s party, the oath was taken today.