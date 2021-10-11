Will it still rain today? Find out the weather forecast before going out to see Pujo Tagore – News18 Bangla

Kolkata: Whether it will rain in Durga Puja or not, but when it will be 6 That is the question now in everyone’s mind The people of Bengal are annoyed by the continuous heavy rain Even after the arrival of Pujo, it may be due to low pressure, it is raining occasionally It can be said that it has not been raining at least once a day in the last few weeks Today, the 6th The crowd of seeing Tagore has been increasing since the 4th It is believed that the number will increase on the first day of the sixth pujo But the problem is increasing rain 6 Tell me how many others like to go out with umbrellas in their hands on Pujo days!

The meteorological department, however, reported some relief Today and tomorrow, that is, on the sixth and seventh day, the sky will be clear Chance of rain. Temperatures will rise and humidity discomfort is also likely to increase. Rain is expected to start from Ashtami on Wednesday. Rain will increase in the ninth and tenth. Heavy rains are expected in South Bengal on Saturday and Sunday. Besides, the sky will be clear in North Bengal There is virtually no possibility of rain

Although it is unlikely to rain today on the 6th and tomorrow on the 7th, the sky will remain cloudy throughout the day. That is what the meteorological office has predicted.

A vortex has formed over the northern Andaman Sea. Within 24 hours another depression (West Bengal Weather Update) may form in the South Bay. Not only the Bay of Bengal, but also the East Central Arabian Sea off the west coast of India. As a result, due to three separate cyclones, the rains may be seen again in the end.

According to the meteorological office, heavy rain is not expected in any district by tomorrow, Tuesday morning. However, the meteorological office is not ruling out the possibility of light rain. According to meteorologists, there is a possibility of lightning with light rain in North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, Howrah, Kolkata and Hughli. The rest of the districts will remain dry. Besides, it has been informed that there will be no such change in the day temperature anywhere.

Reporter- Biswajit Saha