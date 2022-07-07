Will not vote in presidential election, announces Nowshad as first MLA of the state – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: One of the MLAs of the state is going to abstain from voting in the presidential election by publicly announcing. Bhangar ISF MLA Nowshad Siddiqui has taken this decision as the only MLA in the state. Nowshad also explained why he took such a decision after becoming a MLA for the first time

The BJP-led NDA alliance has fielded Draupadi Murmu as its presidential candidate. Opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha. Nowshad Siddiqui will not vote for either of these two.

The opposition alliance also includes the CPM and the Left. Bhangar, the chairman of the Indian Secular Front, was elected MLA from the state with the support of the alliance. However, Nowshad made it clear that there was no question of supporting Yashwant Sinha, who had the support of the Left from the Left Alliance. But do you support the NDA candidate? The MLA of Bhangar has also ruled out that possibility.

Explaining his reasons for abstaining from voting in the presidential election, MLA Nowshad said, “Even after the violence in Gujarat, Yashwant Sinha stood by Narendra Modi at that time. And there is no question of supporting the BJP for political reasons. Besides, we think that not only Draupadi Murmui, but also the opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha is the BJP’s presidential candidate. So no one is supported.

Naturally, Nowshad is the only MLA from Bengal who called for a boycott of the polls and announced that he would not run in the presidential election. In an interview to News Eighteen Bangla, Nowshad Siddiqui clarified that he would not take part in the elections. This is the final decision of our team.

However, Gerua Shibir’s statement regarding the decision of ISF leader and Bhangar MLA said, “It doesn’t matter to us whether a MLA voted or not. Our candidate Draupadi Murmur will win by a record vote. And the ruling Trinamool says, “We have no problem with the decision of another political party.”