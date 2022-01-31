will remain till 15th February as per strict guidelines | Night curfew is continuing in the state! The time limit is reduced to reduce the infection … – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Although there are exemptions in some cases, corona restrictions will continue in the state from February 1 to February 15. Today, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Mamata Banerjee) informed from Navanna. However, the state government is not in favor of lifting the West Bengal Night Curfew at the moment, even though the positivity rate has come down to 6 percent. It has been informed that the night curfew will continue even if the time is reduced.

The West Bengal Night Curfew will be held in all parts of the state including Kolkata from 11pm to 5am. So far, the corona curfew was starting from 10 pm. However, this time there is also a one hour discount (West Bengal Night Curfew).

The state government (West Bengal Government) has taken a big decision today as the corona graph is declining. West Bengal School Reopening is being given to the students of class VIII to XII in the state. The school will be open from next Thursday, February 3, before Saraswati Pujo. ‘Paraya Shikshalay’ is starting for the fifth to seventh class. Colleges and universities are also opening from Thursday.

Incidentally, the number of daily attacks in Corona from this state is higher in Karnataka but school-college-educational institutions have been opened there from today, Monday. According to the new West Bengal Covid Restrictions, the number of visitors to restaurants and cinema halls in the state is being increased to 75 percent. The government is being launched at the door from February 15. The work of solution in the neighborhoods also started from Tuesday.

Last but not least, there are discounts (West Bengal Covid Restrictions) on air services. It has been informed that Kolkata-Delhi and Kolkata-Mumbai flights will run daily from now on. Kolkata-London flights are also becoming normal. Besides, work from home is no more. Permission has been granted to open government and private offices with 75 per cent staff. The swimming pool was also allowed to open.

