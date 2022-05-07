Will Sourav come into politics? Donor – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Will Sourav come into politics? After Amit Shah’s dinner at Sourav Ganguly’s house on Friday night, that speculation has started floating in the air again. The day after Amit Shah was entertained at home, Donna Gangopadhyay made suggestive remarks about Saurabh’s entry into politics. Although Saurabh did not give a direct answer on whether he will enter politics or not, according to Donner, Saurabh will do well if he enters politics.

Sourav and Donna Gangopadhyay were present at the inauguration of a private hospital in Kolkata on this day. Minister of State Firhad Hakim was also present on the occasion Asked about Sourav’s entry into politics at the end of the show, Donna said, “If the speculation is true. I think if Saurabh really comes into politics, he will be able to do a lot of good for the people Still doing a lot of work. ‘

Read more: Welcome to Saurabh with flowers, Donna with her own hands, Meet Mittal Shahi on Bengali menu

Before the state assembly elections in 2021, there was a lot of speculation about Sourav’s entry into politics. News that Saurabh could enter politics and become the BJP’s chief ministerial candidate caused a stir across the country. In the end, however, Sourav ruled out the possibility of his coming into politics

Saurabh also claimed that Amit Shah’s dinner at his house on Friday was a mere courtesy. Donao also said that there was no talk of politics on Friday When asked about the meeting with Amit Shah, Saurabh remained steadfast even today.

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: May 07, 2022, 13:48 IST

Tags: Dona Ganguly, Sourav Ganguly