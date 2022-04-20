Will the DRM building be demolished, will the well-known Sealdah station be radically changed to handle the crowds? – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Passenger pressure is increasing day by day But the station space is not going to be increased It takes a lot of time to get in and out of the train station On top of that, with the launch of the East-West Metro, passenger pressure at Sealdah station is expected to increase further, railway officials said.

In this situation, Eastern Railway is going to undertake major renovation work at Sealdah Main Branch Station. If all goes well, the look of Sealdab station could change in two to three years.

At present, twelve bogie trains cannot stand on all platforms at Sealdah station Due to which the number of passengers in 9 bogie trains and small platforms also increases Platforms 2, 3, 4, 5 and 10 are being extended to address this issue. As a result, twelve bogie trains will be able to stand on these platforms as well

Not only that, in many cases the train does not leave on time at Sealdah station during busy hours One of the reasons for this is that it takes a long time for the train to enter and exit the station Because the number of train entry and exit lines at Sealdah station is limited to 7 To address this problem, it has been decided to demolish the DRM building adjacent to platform number one at Sealdah station. The 150-year-old DRM building will be demolished and a new line will be laid on the site. In all, about Tk 35 crore has been allocated for the renovation of Sealdah station

Shailendra Pratap Singh, DRM, Sealdah, said, “The Railway Board has already allocated funds. When this work is completed, 12 bogie trains will be able to stand on all the platforms of Sealdah station The work is expected to be completed by December 2024. Eklavya Chakraborty, Chief Public Relations Officer, Eastern Railway, said, “The DRM building is 150 years old. As a result, its condition is not very good A new DRM building will be constructed at Sealdah station premises.

Eastern Railway officials believe that with the launch of the East-West Metro, it will be difficult to cope with the congestion if twelve bogies are not parked on all platforms at Sealdah station. They hope that in the next two to three years, the appearance of Sealdah station will change completely

