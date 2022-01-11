Will there be a pre-vote on January 22, or will it be postponed? The answer may be found in the High Court on Thursday – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Will the state’s four puranigamei vote on January 22? On January 13, his answer may be found in the Calcutta High Court (West Bengal Municipal Elections) The Division Bench of the Calcutta High Court has directed the state to inform the state on the same day whether there is a pre-poll situation in Corona Extreme. At the same time, they have to inform the commission in the form of affidavit whether they have enough staff to conduct the polls. The next hearing of the case is on Thursday the 13th

Voting will take place on January 22 in Bidhannagar, Chandannagar, Siliguri and Asansol Purnigam. During the hearing of the case in the Calcutta High Court on the same day, lawyer Bikasharanjan Bhattacharya questioned that the State Election Commission should immediately cancel the January 22 municipal elections. This is because most of the municipal areas where elections are to be held have been identified as containment zones under Corona. He further said, “Gangasagar Mela is a matter of fixed days, so the High Court has imposed strict conditions that it cannot be postponed. “There is a way out, but it is not being considered.”

Bikasharanjan Babu said that they have to issue new guidelines as they are not following the instructions of the commission. Expressing concern, he argued, “If we vote now, the situation will be even worse. Creating guidelines alone will not improve the situation. No political party adheres to the guidelines prepared by the Election Commission. Containment zones have been created in multiple places. How do people get out of here and vote? Miscreants will loot votes. Where is the problem if the vote is postponed for at least one month? ‘

Jishnu Saha, a lawyer for the commission, argued that the voting schedule for the 4th Municipal Corporation was decided on the basis of discussions with the state. The state did not decide on the lockdown. No message was sent to the state to postpone the vote. So the commission is not taking the decision behind the vote. We have issued revised guidelines. People are much more aware now. If the state helps the Election Commission in implementing the guidelines, then there is no difficulty in holding elections. The state has not declared a complete lockdown, so there is no need to postpone the election.

State government lawyer Anirban Roy said the state government was always ready to help the state election commission with adequate police personnel.

On this day, the Chief Justice wants to know directly from the lawyer of the commission whether the commission has the power to postpone the vote alone. In response, the commission’s lawyer said, “We have the power to decide to postpone the vote Let us be given time till tomorrow. ‘

Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava wants to know whether the commission has enough personnel to vote in the current Cowid situation. The division bench of the chief justice directed the commission to provide the information in the form of an affidavit by 10.30 am on Thursday.

The High Court also directed the state government to provide details of the overall situation in the four polling stations where the polls were held, the number of ward-based containment zones and the number of affected people by 10.30 am on Thursday. The commission will have to state how many parts of the four Purnigams have been declared as free zone and how many parts have been marked as corona zones.