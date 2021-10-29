Will this famous market of Dharmatala lose its address for Metro work? State in the proposal – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Dharmatala Maidan Market may be removed for Metro work on Joka-disputed Bagh route. Whose costume name is Bidhan Market (Joka BBD Bag Metro Project) Metro Rail 7 has made such a proposal to the state government This market is mainly famous for selling sports equipment

The Joka BBD Bag Metro Project met with Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi on Thursday to discuss the work on the controversial Joka BBD Bag Metro project. Besides, Kolkata Police Commissioner Soumen Mitra was also present at the meeting Besides, officials of the transport department and Eastern Railway were also present at the meeting

Metro Rail 8 will enter underground from Mominpur on the Joka disputed route Metro authorities believe that the Maidan Market will have to be removed for tunneling in the Dharmatala area. Because they do not want to take any risk while constructing the tunnel According to sources, the state government has initially agreed to the proposal of the metro authorities In that case, the market could be relocated to accommodate traders next to the temporary Curzon Park. It has been decided that the final decision will be taken only after the administrative officials visit the area along with the police. Besides, rehabilitation will also be discussed with businessmen

In addition, the Metro Rail has proposed to drain the pond next to the Press Club in the Maidan area. The Rajasthan club in the area will also have to be removed, Metro Rail has told the state government.

The work of Joka-disputed Bug Metro route was stuck in the land for a long time After overcoming that entanglement, the work from Joka to Majherhat has progressed a lot The main goal of the Metro Rail and the state administration is to complete the work up to the disputed bug at a later stage. As a result, all parties want to move forward by keeping coordination among themselves