Win 18 out of 24 lost 19 seats are targeting Bengal BJP! – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Amit Shah had targeted to win a total of 23 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. 18 of them were won. BJP lost in Arambagh by less than 1000 votes. BJP alleged that Trinamool won the seat by rigging. It went up to the court. But, nothing worked. Trinamool candidate Aparupa Poddar won the seat and became MP from Arambagh.

Out of the 18 seats to be won in the next 24 elections, the BJP has targeted 19 out of the 24 seats that have been lost. It is not a kalamchi interpretation or fictional information. This is the declared position of BJP. Why target 19 of the remaining 24 political circles?

Read more: Who voted for the presidency? Even after reaching Delhi, Shishir-Divyendu maintained the haze

The BJP admits that five of those 24 seats are almost 100 percent minority. As a result, winning that seat is remote, there is no place to fight. One of which is Congress Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s center Baharampur and Congress Abu Hasmat Khan Chowdhury’s center Malda South.

The question that emerges from the BJP’s strategy is whether the BJP is going to win 18 seats in the last Lok Sabha elections with 19 more seats for a total of 37 seats in 24 votes? Then the answer is ‘no’

Because BJP is openly saying that they will win 25 seats from this state with 24 votes. After coming to the state from Amit Shah to JP Nadda, Sukant Majumdar, Shuvendu Adhikari are also reaching the same number every day. In view of the 21st vote and the subsequent political situation, this claim seems absurd

Read more: Sukant Majumdar’s Metro tour of Gerua Shibir led by Trinamool, counter-targeted by BJP

Political observers say, if winning 25 seats is the target, then it is enough to win 7 lost seats out of 18 seats. But, instead of doing that, BJP has entered the field targeting 19 of the lost seats. In fact, Amit Shah has understood that it will be difficult to retain many of the 18 seats he won. So BJP is targeting the lost seats more than the winning seats to win 24.

Because the BJP knows that the majority of the seats in the 19th Lok Sabha and 21st Assembly polls in North Bengal, Jangalmahal have been given to them by the people of that area. But, in the past 5 years, BJP has not been able to restore the situation in those areas even when it was in government at the centre. That is why BJP is trying to reassure people by using their words like deprivation, state partition as a tool The central leadership of the BJP is confused about how much it will soak.

Therefore, the BJP wants to stay in the fight to win seats in the state by using the politics of polarization along with opposition to the establishment in the lost seats.