Windows releases the first song ‘Sohage Adore’ from its much awaited movie ‘Belashuru’

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti Pics: Rahul Kuila

Windows, one of Bengal’s premium and most popular production houses founded by director duo Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee, has been consistent in providing original contents to the movie lovers. Their latest release ‘Baba, Baby O…’ has also completed its 50 days screening and is running successfully all across Bengal.

Windows is all set for the theatrical release of it’s much awaited movie ‘Belashuru’ which is a sequel to ‘Belaseshe’, one of the biggest blockbusters of the last decade, that tasted a humongous success in the box office in 2015.

Recently, Windows officially released “Shohage Adore”, the first song from the movie ‘Belashuru’, composed and sung by Anupam Roy and started the promotion of the movie which is scheduled to hit the silver screen on 20th May, 2022. A live performance at the event of the song release at DKS by Anupam in his birthday was a real treat.

‘Belashuru’ is the last movie of Soumitra Chatterjee and Swatilekha Sengupta. This movie revolves around the change of relationships and bonds among a Bengali joint family. ‘Belashuru’ also stars Rituparna Sengupta, Aparajita Adhya, Kharaj Mukherjee, Shankar Chakraborty, Indrani Dutta, Sujoy Prasad Chatterjee, Monami Ghosh and Anindya Chatterjee. The music of ‘Belashuru’ has been composed by Anupam Roy and Anindya Chattopadhyay.

Talking on this occasion, director Shiboprosad Mukherjee said that the entire team is emotionally connected with the film and they had been waiting eagerly for the last two years to release the film in theatres inspite of several offers from various satellite channels and OTT platforms to release the film during the pandemic. He is very hopeful that the audience would love the song and would admire the magic of Soumitra Chatterjee and Swatilekha Sengupta for one last time in the big screen.