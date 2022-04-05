Winners announced for Indian Singer League Online Inter-School Singing Contest by Orchids – The International School

India’s leading K12 school chain Orchids – The International School today announced the winner of the first-ever nationwide Online Inter-School Singing Contest – Indian Singers League (ISL). Celebrated virtuosi Hariharan and Shaan were the judges of the nationwide virtual competition and selected the top three from north and south regions.

Music Maestro Hariharan said, “I always believed that Indian youngsters possess tremendous

potential when it comes to any kind of performing arts. The sheer talent we witnessed during the

evaluation process was completely unanticipated. The versatility and dedication towards the music shown by these kids are really remarkable. For me all the participants who have the passion and confidence to participate on a national platform are winners. I would like to congratulate all of them and wish them all the best for their bright future.”

“We are extremely overwhelmed to see thousands of children sending in their singing videos with so much enthusiasm. More importantly, we saw immense diversity as children from across India from various schools participate in the competition. The purpose and intent behind initiating ISL were successful for us, as we received entries from children from even the remotest part of the country, ISL gave them an opportunity to display their talent on a national platform” said Vivek Pateshwari, Vice President-Marketing, Orchids – The International School.

Orchids – The International School, announced the virtual singing competition to encourage kids aged between 6-16 years to share their singing prowess. Kids were asked to share 2 mins un-edited video clips without any cosmetic ornamentations. So, their original voice can be heard and reviewers can pass a fair judgment.

While sharing his experience of being the judge of ISL Shaan said, “I had a great time while judging the contest. I am really happy with the quality of singers we came across during the whole contest. I would like to advise all the winners and the participants to work hard and pursue their passion for music. This was a great initiative taken by the OIS team. I hope they keep taking up such initiatives to uncover the latent talents of kids.”

About Orchids – The International School: Orchids-The International School is one of the leading international K12 school chains in India had started its journey in 2002 with its first branch in Hyderabad. In less than two decades it has grown into 60 branches spread over 11 major cities- Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, Gurgaon, Chennai, Kolkata Nagpur, Nasik, Tumkur, Aurangabad. Modern physical infrastructure, ensuring personalized attention by following 1:12 teacher-student ratio, and carefully curated curriculum provide uniformity in all Orchids schools. Orchids follow CBSE and ICSE curricula infused with international teaching methodologies to provide a strong emphasis on personality development along with academic excellence. Currently, it has over 30000+ students and 3000+ teaching and non-teaching staff. Orchids’ core anthem is “Shaping minds, Touching lives”. For more information, visit http://www.orchids.edu.in.