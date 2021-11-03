November 3, 2021

Winners from West Bengal receive 4 Gold and 1 Silver Medal in the IndiaSkills 2021 Regional Competition for the Eastern Zone

After four days of great display of passion and grit, winners from West Bengal received 4 gold and 1 silver medal in the IndiaSkills 2021 Regional Competition for the Eastern Zone. Overall, 98 candidates from 8 states/union territory were declared winners in the competition and His Excellency, The Governor of Bihar, Shri Phagu Chauhan felicitated the winners at Bapu Sabhaghar, Patna and awarded each of them a cash prize of INR 21,000 along with a gold medal. The first runners up were given INR 11,000 and a silver medal. 
From West Bangal, Subhajit Daw won a gold medal in 3D Digital Game Art, Tanmoy Das won a gold medal in Automobile Technology, Tuhin Kumar Bhowmick won a gold medal in Cooking, Krishnapada won a gold medal in Painting & Decorating and Bishal Sardar won a silver medal in Hairdressing
Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Mizoram, Odisha, Tripura, and West Bengal were the participating states and UT in the Eastern competition. The winners of Regionals will compete at the Nationals scheduled in December 2021, and the best will enter WorldSkills Competition to be held in Shanghai, China in October 2022. 

