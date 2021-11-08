Winter amazement frozen across the state! Find out what the weather will be like in the next few days – News18 Bangla

Kolkata: Amazement of winter frozen across the state. Although there is a feeling of winter in the morning, it is likely to decrease if the day increases. The minimum temperature in Kolkata dropped to 16.3 degrees Celsius on Monday. The temperature reached 14 degrees in Purulia and Sriniketan. There is a risk of another depression in the Bay of Bengal next week. According to the West Bengal Weather Forecast, there is a possibility of rise in temperature in Pubali Hawa.

There is a risk of a new depression in the Bay of Bengal. There is a cyclone 8 on the coast of Sumatra in the south-east Bay of Bengal The cyclone will turn into a depression by Tuesday-Wednesday next week The depression in the south-east Bay of Bengal will intensify and move towards the coast of Tamil Nadu. Although not directly affected, indirect effects will cause a lot of water vapor to enter the eastern air in the Gangetic West Bengal.

Meanwhile, mercury is gradually falling across the state. Frozen in the morning. The temperature in Kolkata is below 19 degrees. The mercury also dropped below eight degrees in the mountains. There is a risk of another depression in the Bay of Bengal next week.

The onset of dry weather in Bengal. The weather will be similar for the next few days. The Alipore Meteorological Department said there was no possibility of rain. The autumn atmosphere is all over Bengal. As the night temperature is normal or below, there is a hint of winter. There will be a little fog somewhere in the early morning. At night and in the morning, the feeling of winter is being felt. The western districts will feel more like winter. Such a situation will remain for the next few days. That is the news in the air office sources

Although there is no direct effect, indirect effects can cause a lot of water vapor to enter the state. The weather is likely to change in the coastal districts of South Bengal by the end of next week.

