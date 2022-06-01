Wipe off sweat, drink water! Normal cake at the end of the program – News18 Bangla

Several videos of KK’s last show on Nazrul Mancha on Tuesday have already been released A similar video shows KK wiping his sweat and drinking water after the ceremony. In that video, no abnormality was found in the cake
It has been heard time and time again since KK’s death that he felt sick during the ceremony After that he reached the hotel in Dharmatala and became more ill When he was taken to the hospital, the doctors declared him dead
After KK’s death, there were allegations that the Nazrul Mancha was overcrowded on Tuesday, creating a suffocating situation. An unusual death case has already been filed in connection with KK’s death Police of New Market Police Station 8 have started investigation An autopsy will also be conducted on the day to find out the real cause of KK’s death
