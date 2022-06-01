Menu
Search
Wednesday, June 1, 2022
Kolkata Updates

Wipe off sweat, drink water! Normal cake at the end of the program – News18 Bangla

By: admin

Date:


#Kolkata: The program of Nazrul Mancha ended at that time He picked up the towel kept on the stage and wiped the sweat Even then, as always, a light smile appeared on his face There is no discomfort in the body, there is no way to understand the disease Talking to a person associated with the ceremony, he picked up a bottle of water

Several videos of KK’s last show on Nazrul Mancha on Tuesday have already been released A similar video shows KK wiping his sweat and drinking water after the ceremony. In that video, no abnormality was found in the cake

Read more: Sweating during the ceremony, what was his last song in Kolkata concert? Watch the video

It has been heard time and time again since KK’s death that he felt sick during the ceremony After that he reached the hotel in Dharmatala and became more ill When he was taken to the hospital, the doctors declared him dead

After KK’s death, there were allegations that the Nazrul Mancha was overcrowded on Tuesday, creating a suffocating situation. An unusual death case has already been filed in connection with KK’s death Police of New Market Police Station 8 have started investigation An autopsy will also be conducted on the day to find out the real cause of KK’s death

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh

First published:

News 18 Read breaking news first in Bengali. There are daily fresh news, live updates of the news. Read the most reliable Bangla news on News18 Bangla website.

Tags: KK



Source link

admin

See author's posts

Previous articleKolkata Weather Update: As the day progresses, these districts will be swept away by thunderstorms and rain.
Next articlebooth level meeting with party leaders in Bankura ahead of upcoming Panchayet Election In Bengal | Mamata herself will arrange ‘strategy’ before the panchayat election! Bankura party meeting in sight today – News18 Bangla
adminhttp://www.thetimesofbengal.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Contact Us

To reach out to your target audience with advertisements as well as advertorials at a very reasonable rate on our site,write to us on [email protected] for details regarding rates and offers. Call us :- 6291968677/7278384015