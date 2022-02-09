With the help of QR Code, tickets for East West Metro can be bought 12 hours in advance

#Kolkata: Tickets for the East West Metro can be canceled 12 hours in advance by applying the QR Code. This special arrangement was introduced by the Kolkata Metro Railway Authority from Salt Lake Sector Five (Sector 5) to Phoolbagan Metro Station (Metro). Incidentally, in December last year, the General Manager of Metro Rail inaugurated this modern ticketing system.

The advance cut system has also been introduced. East-West Metro (East West Metro) is slowly increasing the number of passengers. The number of passengers will increase further when the Sealdah station is opened tomorrow. So for some time now there has been talk of introducing a new system of ticketing for the convenience of the passengers. Finally, the system is going to be introduced in East-West Metro from today. Metro token or smart card punch will be installed at the entrance gate QR code scanner. Tickets can be purchased through the mobile app. Metro Ride Kolkata app launched. As soon as you buy a ticket in that app, you will get a QR code. Passengers can enter the code gate scanner inside the station’s ticket area.

Read more – The surveillance satellite will be launched on Valentine’s Day, ISRO reported

According to the Metro authorities, this system is being introduced in the East-West Metro from today. State Bank of India is keeping an eye on the payment gateway. Authorities have already put up posters at the station to show passengers the details of the service. Passengers can download an application called ‘Metro Ride Kolkata’, open their profile and buy tickets with the details of the tour. It was initially decided that it could be used for up to forty-five minutes of online ticketing. However, the deadline was extended to 12 hours. The authorities are also keeping an eye on whether the time can be extended in the coming days.

Read more – U19 WC: Ravi’s Rise on U-19 World Cup Stage, Ravi Kumar’s Family Excited, Watch Video

On the other hand, the North-South Metro, which is widely used in terms of number of passengers, i.e. the metro that runs from New Goriya to Dakshineswar, is also being considered. However, in that case the implementation of the idea is a bit time consuming. However, the infrastructure there is quite old, and even the token gates there are quite old, so some changes will be made to them with ‘QR Code Scanner’ (QR Code). Only then can this modern facility be given to the passengers of Metro on both sides.

Published by:Debalina Datta First published: February 09, 2022, 08:29 IST

Tags: East West Metro Project