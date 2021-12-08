With the slightest increase in the number of tests, the incidence of coronavirus has increased in the state and the rate of infection has also increased – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The number of new corona infections (Covid 19) has been declining in the state for several days now. Yesterday, the number of infected people was reduced to 508 people, but today it has increased to 584 people. The number of deaths due to coronavirus update was 9 yesterday, it has come down to 8 deaths in the last 24 hours in the state. However, with the exception of the last few days, the recovery rate in the state has been exceptional.

Today, 57 people have recovered from the new corona in the state. At present, the number of active corona cases in the state has come down from 8,000 to 7,057. However, there is no reason to rejoice at this information, as only 38,551 corona tests have been performed in the last 24 hours across the state, out of which 564 corona positive. As a result, the corona positivity rate in the state has increased slightly to 1.53% from 1.44% yesterday.

Although the number of corona cases in the state has come down a lot, no other district has been able to surpass the record of corona cases in Kolkata. The number of corona cases in Kolkata is much higher every day. In the state where 574 new cases of corona have been reported in the last 24 hours, 163 cases of corona have been detected in Kolkata alone. And 3 people died. On the other hand, 102 new corona cases have been found in North 24 Parganas district since yesterday. Two people have died. Today, 36 people were affected in Howrah district near Kolkata. In South 24 Parganas district, 41 people have been newly infected. On the other hand, in Hooghly district also, the number of daily corona attacks has increased to 47 from yesterday. Today in Nadia district again 27 people have been infected with corona which is quite less than the previous day.

However, the corona situation in the districts of North Bengal has improved a lot from South Bengal. Two days ago, the number of corona attacks in the districts of North Bengal increased a lot, but since yesterday it has come under control again. Today, Darjeeling district in North Bengal has the highest number of corona cases at 21. Today, Porulia district in South Bengal and Kalimpong district in North Bengal have the lowest incidence of corona in the state. In these two districts, only one new victim has been found today.

