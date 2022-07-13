With the Trinamool vote in support of Draupadi Murmur, the BJP is still not giving up hope, the fear of cross-voting? – News18 Bangla

Venkateswara Lahiri, Kolkata- The Trinamool may also support their presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu at the last minute. The BJP is still not giving up hope. Draupadi Murmu has already called Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee herself and appealed for her support. A letter signed jointly by state BJP president Sukant Majumder and opposition leader Shuvendu Adhikari has also been sent to the chief minister requesting him to support Draupadi Murmu on behalf of the state BJP.

Read more– Horoscope July 13; Take a look today

At the last minute, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her party’s MPs changed their minds and the Gerua camp is yet to rule out the possibility of supporting Draupadi Murmu, the first female presidential candidate from the Janajati community. In a courtesy call on BJP MLAs and MPs in Kolkata on Tuesday, NDA presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu also expressed hope for the support of not only the Gerua Shibir MPs but everyone in the Trinamool Congress.

According to BJP sources, Draupadi Murmur’s meeting with Gerua Shibir will have their full support on behalf of the Bengal BJP. Even the leaders of the Padma Shibir in Bengal assured Draupadi Murmu that he would get the votes of some members of the opposition ruling Shibir. So is the BJP fearing cross-voting? If so, there is nothing to be surprised about. Says some of the Gerua camp. Because the state BJP has sent a letter to the Trinamool MLAs and MPs of Bengal asking them to support Draupadi Murmu.

Read more-Clear low pressure on the coast of Orissa, scattered showers tomorrow in the coastal district of South Bengal

Manoj Tiggao, the BJP’s chief whip in the assembly, has publicly appealed to grassroots MLAs in the area, known as tribal areas, to rise above politics and vote for Draupadi Murmu. If even a Trinamool Congress MP from Bengal supports Draupadi Murmu, it will be one of the political victories for the BJP in the current political context. So there is nothing wrong with the BJP camp trying to get the support of the grassroots. Although the ruling party Trinamool Congress is pushing for the BJP’s efforts, will Draupadi Murmu get all the votes of the BJP? In this situation, the political circles are now looking at the calculation of the result of the vote.

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar First published: July 13, 2022, 10:21 IST

Tags: BJP, Draupadi Murmu