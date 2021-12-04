Withdrawal of nomination of two candidates, BJP will not be able to fight in two wards of Kolkata! – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Confusion surrounding the announcement of the first candidate list 7 Even though the list of candidates has been announced in the end, the BJP is not able to avoid discomfort Because only BJP candidates in two wards of Kolkata Municipality have withdrawn their nominations According to BJP sources, Sadananda Prasad and Mumtaz Ali, two BJP candidates from wards 133 and 134, withdrew their nominations (KMC Elections 2021).

As the two candidates withdrew their nominations, BJP will not be able to contest in those two wards Because the last day for submission and withdrawal of nominations has already passed

The BJP, however, alleged that the two candidates withdrew their nominations out of fear of the Trinamool Congress. Wards 133 and 134 fall within the port area As a result, the BJP’s accusation was directed at the followers of Transport Minister Firhad Hakim However, no response was received from the grassroots

BJP MP Arjun Singh alleged, “Two candidates have been forced to withdraw their nominations by standing in front of the barrel of a gun. That is the culture of the grassroots. “

Among the two candidates who withdrew their nominations, Sadananda Prasad could not be reached as his phone was switched off Another candidate, Mumtaz Ali’s grandfather, picked up the phone and said that Mumtaz had sent his phone to him along with party workers. Mumtaz’s grandfather has claimed that he will return home in a few days

On the same day, the Trinamool has instructed the party candidates that there will be no gamble in the polls. You have to ask for votes by showing the development ledger In a state like Tripura, it has been directed to ensure that the ruling party is not accused of gambling in the polls. But in the case of withdrawal of nominations of two BJP candidates, the blame lies with the ruling party

Sourajyoti Banerjee