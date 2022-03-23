Witness crime, action, and full-on thrill with the World Television Premiere of Yaara on &pictures

Yaara drives you though a gritty timeline of crime, friendship, and edge-of-the-seat excitement. Directed by the thrill maestro Tigmanshu Dhulia and flawless performances by the dynamic cast – Vidyut Jammwal, Shruti Hassan, Amit Sadh, Vijay Varma, and Ankur Vakil, the film, takes you on a journey of four friends- once the chaukdi gang that ruled the streets of crime, return to the dark world of guns after a compelling twist of fate. Join the chaukdi gang for the World Television Premiere of Yaara on &pictures on 25th March at 10 pm.

Talking about his experience, Vidyut Jammwal said, “Whenever I watch Yaara, I think of the friends I’ve had over the years. The depiction of friendship in cinema has evolved and those are the films that have stayed with us, haven’t they? Yaara is one such unforgettable film that shows what it means to be there for your friends. Some of the biggest lessons we’ve learnt come from our friends and this film captures that with its beautiful relatable moments.”

Talking about the film, Amit Sadh said, “Love and friendship are two extremely vulnerable emotions, it is effortless yet requires nurturing. I personally keep my friendships very carefully; they are the most important aspect of my life. Yaara is a film that explores these dimensions flawlessly. And I would do exactly what the film showcases. While the film dwelled into the depths of emotions as the characters grew up on the screen and to convey the transition with an edge, we really focused on really looking the part. Tigmanshu sir made this journey of donning the avatar for this crime-thriller with severe body transformations really enriching with his constant support. I would say, Yaara really helped me grow as an artist and as a person.”

About Yaara, Tigmanshu Dhulia shared, “As the style of storytelling has really changed over the years, the idea as a director is to keep reinventing. With Yaara I have tried to do that. The film is a crime saga about four friends but what I have tried to bring to the table is a relatable story that shows friendship, love, betrayal, relationships and the dynamic of all of this put together. It starts in a period and then goes for several decades, which itself is very interesting for any writer. It was the most difficult casting I have done simply because it’s a story of four friends and we wanted all of them to be at par with one another. But all actors part of the project have given their absolute best and have portrayed their roles with great fidelity.”

Yaara is an action-thriller about the ruthless chaukdi gang, who ruled the world of crime, until a series of cruel circumstances led the four friends who created the gang to different destinations. They reunite after years to rescue their friend from the shackles of the police. Will they be successful in their plan?

To find out catch the World Television Premiere of Yaara on &pictures on 25th March at 10pm.