Witness the celebratory showcase on Zee Bollywood as the iconic movie Vishwatma clocks 30 years on 24th January

30 years ago, Rajiv Rai's cult classic Vishwatma gave us a film laced with the stellar cast, full of legendary songs and an epic good v/s evil face-off, featuring Divya Bharti following her love across the seven seas in 'Saat Samundar Paar' and Naseeruddin Shah professing his 101% shuddh love for his nation in 'Dil Le Gayi Teri Bindiya'.

With ground-breaking performances by Sunny Deol, Naseeruddin Shah and Chunky Pandey, Vishwatma, was one of the top grossing films and most successful music albums of its year of release. Shot in awe-inspiring locations like Kenya and Mombasa, the arresting plotline of this classic film is a 101% Shuddh paisa vasool entertainer.

On the movie completing the 30 years milestone, Sunny Deol said, “Vishwatma’s characters, dialogues, style – everything was top notch for its time. It was a large-scale movie, which became a trendsetter. Looking back on the shooting days of the film puts a smile on my face. We had a lot of fun shooting and worked together as a family. The songs from the film became quite popular and still haven’t been forgotten and the film enjoys a very special fanbase. Even 30 years down the line, its overwhelming to witness the kind of love that the film’s audience have shown and continue to show.”

Chunky Pandey said, “Vishwatma is one of my favourite films of all-time. Celebrating 30 years of Vishwatma brings back a lot of memories associated with this movie. We shot at amazing locations, we were the first ones to shoot in the Masai Mara National Reserve, back in Africa. I enjoyed being there so much that I also chose it to be my honeymoon destination. This film was my first project with Naseer bhai, while I had already worked with Sunny before and it was great fun working with such an amazing cast. One of the things that comes to my mind, I remember shaving-off Gulshan Grover’s half moustache while he was asleep so he was forced to shave it off completely, for the first time in his life for a film. I had an absolute blast shooting for Vishwatma.”

The plotline of Vishwatma revolves around a police inspector Prabhat Singh (Sunny Deol), who is accompanied by a reformed criminal Akash Bharadwaj (Chunky Pande) to Kenya on a mission of arresting the crime lord Azghar Jurrat. There they meet an Indian police official Surya Pratap (Naseeruddin Shah) who agrees to help them to eliminate Azghar Jurrat and his gang as all three of them share the same purpose of seeking revenge on Azghar.

Vishwatma celebrates its 30th anniversary on 24th January.