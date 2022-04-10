Woman cited molestation allegation against city hospital Doctor check out detail | Going to the hospital for treatment, the young victim of indecency! Serious allegations against doctors – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: A young woman was allegedly molested by a doctor while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kolkata (Kolkata News). The young woman went to see the urology department. On the morning of March 26, he went to see a doctor at the Urology Department for Kidney Stone on Sarat Bose Road. The girl alleged that the doctor had molested her in a confined space inside the hospital. According to the young woman, she escaped and reached Jatin Das Park to catch the metro.

Allegedly, the doctor called him and asked him to come to the doctor’s room in the hospital. The young woman did not agree. After that, the accused doctor threatened the girl by calling her at night, that is what the girl claimed. The young woman complained that she was threatened to take a look if she told anyone. The young woman could not tell anyone for fear. But repeated threatening phone calls come. Then the young woman decided to lodge a written complaint with the police.

The girl then lodged a complaint with the Taliganj Police Station (Kolkata News) on April 5 against the doctor. Police have filed a case under Section 354 (Defamation) and 509 (Threat) against the accused doctor. However, the young woman is still afraid to leave the house in fear. The accused said, “Even though so many days have passed since the incident, the accused has not been punished. . “

The hospital authorities of the accused doctor claimed, “The young woman informed us about the matter. The police station is being contacted on our behalf. The matter is being investigated.” According to police sources, an application will be made for the confidential statement of the girl. Appropriate action will be taken as per the complaint. The young woman lives with her mother in South Kolkata. The question arises, many people consider the doctor as God. If that doctor behaves in such an indecent manner, then who will the common man trust? Question: Wakibhal Mahal.

First published: April 11, 2022, 00:37 IST

