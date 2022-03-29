Woman molested in Running bus in Rajarhat Newtown | Information technology worker’s decency on the moving bus! Arrested 1 – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: A man has been caught in a police trap for molesting a young IT worker at a moving bus. Arrested (Kolkata News) Bihar resident Mohammad Taj. He works in Newtown Baliguri area. Dhrita will be taken to Barasat Court today.

According to police sources, a young woman was allegedly molested on a bus at Newtown (New Town Crime) Biswabangla Gate around 8 last night. Upon hearing the news, the police rushed to the spot and brought the accused youth and the accused girl to the police station. After questioning, police learned that the young woman had boarded bus KB 16 from Sector Five in Salt Lake. The accused was sitting next to the young woman (Kolkata News) at that time.

Allegedly, when the young lady comes a little drowsy, just like that time tries to humiliate her. The young woman screamed as she approached the Newtown Biswabangla Gate. Although he was a little shocked by the suddenness of the incident, he stopped the bus and then informed the Newtown Police Station by informing the traffic police on duty at that time (Kolkata News). Mohammed Taj was arrested on the basis of the allegations. He will be taken to Barasat Court on Thursday.

Anup Chakraborty

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: March 29, 2022, 14:06 IST

Tags: Bangla News, Kolkata News