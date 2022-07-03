Woman severely injured after she jumped from Gariahat Flyover today | Death jump from Goriyahat flyover! Seriously injured woman taken to hospital – News18 Bangla

Kolkata: Accident in the city again. On Sunday evening, a woman jumped down from the Gariahat Flyover. It is learned that the woman works in a famous jewelery shop in the city (Kolkata News).

According to police sources, the woman got into a taxi from the flyover after giving a jump (Kolkata News). The glass on the back of the taxi is broken. The woman was taken to Shishu Mangal Hospital in critical condition.

Details coming …

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: July 03, 2022, 22:39 IST

Tags: Flyover, Kolkata News