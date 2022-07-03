Menu
Search
Sunday, July 3, 2022
Kolkata Updates

Woman severely injured after she jumped from Gariahat Flyover today | Death jump from Goriyahat flyover! Seriously injured woman taken to hospital – News18 Bangla

By: admin

Date:


Kolkata: Accident in the city again. On Sunday evening, a woman jumped down from the Gariahat Flyover. It is learned that the woman works in a famous jewelery shop in the city (Kolkata News).

According to police sources, the woman got into a taxi from the flyover after giving a jump (Kolkata News). The glass on the back of the taxi is broken. The woman was taken to Shishu Mangal Hospital in critical condition.

Details coming …

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar

First published:

News18 Read breaking news first in Bengali. There are daily fresh news, live updates of the news. Read the most reliable Bangla news on News18 Bangla website.

Tags: Flyover, Kolkata News



Source link

admin

See author's posts

Previous articleWeather News: Even if it rains, there is no rain, food prices may go up Weather News not much rain in Monsoon food grain price may rise | kolkata
Next articleThe young woman fell from the merry-go-round at the Ramlila Maidan fair, a serious head injury! – News18 Bangla
adminhttp://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Share post:

More like this
Related

Contact Us

To reach out to your target audience with advertisements as well as advertorials at a very reasonable rate on our site,write to us on [email protected] for details regarding rates and offers. Call us :- 6291968677/7278384015

THE TIMES OF BENGAL